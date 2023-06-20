Seeing double: Twin cotton-top tamarin monkeys born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a blink, the population of cotton-top tamarin monkeys at Disney’s Animal Kingdom doubled.

The theme park recently welcomed a set of tiny, critically endangered baby twin monkeys.

Officials said the babies each weighed as much as a chicken egg and measured 4 inches tall. Even fully grown, adult cotton-top tamarins weigh less than a pound and are about the size of a squirrel.

The pair are clinging tightly to their parents as they explore their new home on Discovery Island. Theme park officials said its too soon to know if the babies are male or female.

Read: Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates 25th anniversary on Earth Day

The babies mark the first cotton-top tamarin births at Walt Disney World since 2001.

Theme park officials said tamarins are considered a rare species with less than 7,500 remaining in the wild, and having twins is quite typical for the species.

Read: Disney’s Animal Kingdom spotlights opening-day heritage animals

Officials said the babies are completely dependent on their families for survival and are carried around on their backs for up to 14 weeks.

See photos of the babies below:

Photos: Twin cotton-top tamarin monkeys born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Cotton-top tamarin monkeys The pair are clinging tightly to their parents as they explore their new home on Discovery Island. (Aaron Wockenfuss/Walt Disney World)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group