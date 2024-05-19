FHP is investigating an accident on Avalon Road

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A car hauler flipped over Sunday morning, leaving three flipped vehicles on Avalon Road in Winter Garden.

A white pickup truck was carrying car hauler with two vehicles. It is not clear what led to the incident.

The case happened across Horizon West Luxury Apartments, near the corner of Avalon Road and Phil Ritson Way.

A Channel 9 crew said both Avalon Road and Phil Ritson way are partially blocked.

No injuries appear to have been reported, but Channel 9 is working to gather more details from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A truck carrying two vehicles flipped over on Avalon Road in Winter Garden this morning. FHP is on the scene. From where we are, it looks like no one was hurt, but we are reaching out to FHP to confirm. Avalon Road and Phil Ritson Way are both partially closed for traffic @WFTV pic.twitter.com/I64BeQIcVN — Geovany Dias (@Geovanydias01) May 19, 2024

See the map below for the location.

