Shetland pony just born at Disney will one day help pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Shetland foal born Tuesday morning at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will one day help pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach.

Theme park officials said the pony will follow in her sister Lily’s hoof-steps, helping to pull the coach at Walt Disney World.

Officials said the foal was born at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, and at less than 24 hours old was already in the pasture bonding with her mom, Lady.

Soon, she’ll meet the two other Shetland pony foals who call Tri-Circle-D Ranch home, Sprout and Finn, who were born earlier this spring.

Newborn foals typically weigh around 35 pounds, and within the first three months grow to nearly three-quarters of their mature size.

Fully grown, the foals are expected to weigh in at approximately 450 pounds.

Officials haven’t shared the foal’s name yet, but said they plan to in the coming weeks.

