Meet Pixie: Disney announces name of newest Cinderella pony

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pony named Pixie will someday pull the reins of Cinderella’s pumpkin coach through Walt Disney World.

The theme park announced the Shetland pony foal’s name on Friday, inspired by Tinkerbelle’s pixie dust.

Theme park officials said the pony will follow in her sister Lily’s hoof-steps, helping to pull Cinderella’s coach at Walt Disney World.

Pixie was born at Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground earlier this month.

Theme park officials said visitors to the ranch can spot Pixie galloping along with her mother, Lady, out in the pastures.

