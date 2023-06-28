Seeing double: 2 zebra foals born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney’s Animal Kingdom earned new stripes over the past month after it welcomed not one but two baby zebra foals.

Disney officials said the two Hartmann’s mountain zebra foals can now be seen at Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom with their dad, Domino.

Cricket, whose name is a nod to Disney-Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life,” was born to first-time mom Juno on May 29.

Dot, whose named for the dots on a domino in a nod to her father’s name, and also ties in with the film, was born to first-time mom Aziza on June 4.

Theme park officials said Cricket loves the water and has been seen splashing around in puddles on the savanna and Dot is a little more energetic than her sister and can be seen darting around the savanna getting her “zoomies” out.

Read: Home run: Baseball clay helps Disney’s Animal Kingdom flamingos hatch first chick in a decade

Each Hartmann’s mountain zebra, whose stripes stop right at their bellies unlike common zebras whose stripes wrap around their entire body, is born with unique stripe patterns, and no two are the same.

Hartmann’s mountain zebras are found in sub-Saharan Africa and are a vulnerable species due to habitat loss and hunting. Officials said the foals’ births are part of the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and ensures responsible breeding and genetic diversity of hundreds of animal species.

Photos: 2 zebra foals born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Cricket and mom Juno Disney officials said the two Hartmann’s mountain zebra foals can now be seen at Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom with their dad, Domino. (Walt Disney World Resort)

Video: Home run: Baseball clay helps Disney’s Animal Kingdom flamingos hatch first chick in a decade After more than a decade of strikeouts when it comes to Disney’s Animal Kingdom flamingos hatching chicks, they finally hit a home run. (George Waldenberger, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group