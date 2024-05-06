New spooky surprises coming to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — It’s never too early to start planning Halloween, and Walt Disney World is getting ready for some spooky fun.

It’s halfway to Halloween, and Disney has announced ticket dates and new surprises at the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Disney has announced that the Halloween party will start on August 9.

Visitors staying at select Disney hotels will be able to purchase tickets on May 8, and all other visitors can purchase tickets on May 15.

Get your costumes ready because Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will have new green spiderweb costumes.

The park said visitors will be able to spot more villains walking throughout Magic Kingdom, including Bruno Madrigal from Encanto.

Visitors can dance the night away at the Rockettower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland at a new rave inspired by the new Disney movie Descendants: The Rise of Red.

The park said the “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade” will start earlier in the night.

The Halloween party will have some returning favorites, including the “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show, the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show, and trick-or-treating throughout the park.

