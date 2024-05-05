Disney World releases food guide for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with various food and drinks.

Multiple restaurants at the four theme parks and resort hotels will feature the dishes through May.

Each menu item relates to

There will also be a menu for Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure.

See the Disney World selections below:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Pizzafari & Restaurantosaurus: Moana Heart of Te Fiti cupcake

Nomad Lounge: Bangkok chicken wings

Terra Treats: Thai Sweet Chili-glazed Pork Pizza

Tiffins Restaurant: Butter Chicken

Dawa Bar, Restaurantosaurus Lounge, and Thirsty River Bar: Singapore Sling

EPCOT

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The Citrus Blossom: Orange-Sesame Tempura Shrimp

Hanami: Frushi, Steam Bun, Ramen Cup, Watermelon-Strawberry Lemonade, Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Cherry Blossom Green Tea Pilsner, Ichigo Breeze Cocktail

Lotus House:

Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with Creamy Peanut Sauce

House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons

Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings

Mango Bubble Tea

Brew Hub Honey Jasmine Lager Draft Beer

Dragon Dynasty

Lucky Peach

Tropical Moon

Trowel & Trellis: Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs





Magic Kingdom Park

Energy Bytes: Passion Fruit IceOForm

Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen: “Hardy Har Char” Siu Pork, Nile Nellie’s Noodle Bowl, Mango Float





Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary: Pork Adobo

Backlot Express: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant: Bánh Mì Burger

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie: Strawberry Boba Milk Tea Petit Cake, Mushu Cake Bar

eet by Maneet Chauhan: Bombay Smash, Gobi Manchurian

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew: Purple Glazed Ube Donut, Purple Reign

The Ganachery: Year of the Dragon Chocolate Piñata

Morimoto Asia: Adobo Tacos

Splitsville Luxury Lanes: Golden Spider Roll

STK Steakhouse Orlando: Fish & Poi, Tako Poke, Pipikaula Wagyu Skirt Steak

The Polite Pig: Loco Moco Meatloaf

Vivoli Il Gelato: Ube Tiramisu

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Samosas

Zanzibari Vegetable Curry

Zanzibari Vegetable Curry with Chicken

Various Disney Resort Hotel Food Courts

Pork Sisig with Noodles

Moana Chocolate-Coconut Pie

Read a full list here.

