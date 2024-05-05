Disney World releases food guide for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with various food and drinks.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Multiple restaurants at the four theme parks and resort hotels will feature the dishes through May.
Each menu item relates to
There will also be a menu for Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure.
See the Disney World selections below:
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Pizzafari & Restaurantosaurus: Moana Heart of Te Fiti cupcake
Nomad Lounge: Bangkok chicken wings
Terra Treats: Thai Sweet Chili-glazed Pork Pizza
Tiffins Restaurant: Butter Chicken
Dawa Bar, Restaurantosaurus Lounge, and Thirsty River Bar: Singapore Sling
EPCOT
EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
The Citrus Blossom: Orange-Sesame Tempura Shrimp
Hanami: Frushi, Steam Bun, Ramen Cup, Watermelon-Strawberry Lemonade, Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Cherry Blossom Green Tea Pilsner, Ichigo Breeze Cocktail
Lotus House:
- Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with Creamy Peanut Sauce
- House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons
- Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings
- Mango Bubble Tea
- Brew Hub Honey Jasmine Lager Draft Beer
- Dragon Dynasty
- Lucky Peach
- Tropical Moon
Trowel & Trellis: Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs
Magic Kingdom Park
Energy Bytes: Passion Fruit IceOForm
Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen: “Hardy Har Char” Siu Pork, Nile Nellie’s Noodle Bowl, Mango Float
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ABC Commissary: Pork Adobo
Backlot Express: Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant: Bánh Mì Burger
Disney Springs
Amorette’s Patisserie: Strawberry Boba Milk Tea Petit Cake, Mushu Cake Bar
eet by Maneet Chauhan: Bombay Smash, Gobi Manchurian
Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew: Purple Glazed Ube Donut, Purple Reign
The Ganachery: Year of the Dragon Chocolate Piñata
Morimoto Asia: Adobo Tacos
Splitsville Luxury Lanes: Golden Spider Roll
STK Steakhouse Orlando: Fish & Poi, Tako Poke, Pipikaula Wagyu Skirt Steak
The Polite Pig: Loco Moco Meatloaf
Vivoli Il Gelato: Ube Tiramisu
Disney Resort Hotels
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Samosas
- Zanzibari Vegetable Curry
- Zanzibari Vegetable Curry with Chicken
Various Disney Resort Hotel Food Courts
- Pork Sisig with Noodles
- Moana Chocolate-Coconut Pie
Read a full list here.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group