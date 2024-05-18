Hot and muggy Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weekend begins with record heat and scattered storms.

It’s going to be a hot Saturday, with temperatures climbing over 100 in most locations.

A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Southern half of Brevard County, as heat index values could hit 110 degrees.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said sea breeze showers and storms will develop this afternoon.

There will be a high chance of storms this afternoon, mainly along the beach.

