SeaWorld offers Memorial Day discounts for veterans, active military

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is celebrating Memorial Day this year with discounts and free admission for veterans, active military members, and their families.

The Memorial Day sale began Monday and will only be available for a limited period of time.

SeaWorld is offering savings of up to 50 percent off the cost of admission, Fun Cards, and passes.

Fun Cards offer guests admission through December 31 for a single, fixed price, while SeaWorld Annual Pass holders get unlimited access for all 12 months of the year.

SeaWorld is also celebrating its 60th anniversary throughout 2024, offering additional promotions to include tickets as low as $60.

In addition to the Memorial Day sale, SeaWorld offers its annual “Waves of Honor” program, with special pricing throughout the year for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families.

Through the Waves of Honor program, eligible veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents.

Additionally, the program offers active-duty military personnel and their guests one-day complimentary admission all year.

The deadline to register for Waves of Honor is May 19. Single-day tickets must be redeemed by July 7.

To participate, service members and their direct dependents must present a valid, active military ID.

For more information on Waves of Honor, including how to register, click here.

