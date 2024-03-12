SeaWorld Orlando unveils plans for is 60th anniversary celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is turning 60 this year and is getting ready to celebrate in style – all year long.

Starting on March 21, 60 years to the day that SeaWorld first opened its gates in San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando will kick-off a 60th Anniversary launch party.

The launch party will take place from March 21-24 and feature a celebratory cake cutting at park opening, taking place each day at 10 a.m., and guests will receive a free cupcake, while supplies last.

The anniversary celebration will also feature new and exclusive vintage merchandise, including reusable water bottles, plush animals, snow globes, backpacks, notebooks, blankets, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, a custom Precious Moments collectible, and more.

For the first time in recent years, guests can see Shamu & Crew together again and take a commemorative photo with them.

Memorable moments from guests and ambassadors will be shared on screens in the park.

Guests are invited to share their own images and videos of their favorite SeaWorld memories using #SeaWorld60.

Already recognized as the Coaster Capital of Orlando, 2024 brings news excitement with its all-new attraction – “Penguin Trek” – the eagerly awaited eighth coaster to join the park’s ever-expanding cast of coasters.

“Designed as THE ultimate family launch coaster experience, “Penguin Trek” features a unique snowmobile styled ride car where once aboard, riders will embark on an exhilarating journey through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica as they join a penguin research mission unlike any other,” according to a news release.

