Have you seen Paolo? Baby goat vanishes from Parramore feed store

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Paolo the goat A local pet store has reported a missing baby goat. (Palmer’s Feed and Seed)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A feed store in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood said Sunday that a baby goat has vanished from its property.

Palmer’s Feed & Seed posted on Facebook to say that Paolo has been missing since Sunday.

The feed store is at South Westmoreland Drive and West Church Street.

The store said that Paolo’s brother, Franz, has been devastated since his disappearance.

Paolo is a predominantly brown goat with a black line down his back.

He has tufts of white on his tail and head and wattles on his throat.

The store said Paolo is very vocal, and it asks that if anyone in the area hears a baby goat yelling or bleating to please contact the store.

“We just want him home and safe ASAP,” the store said on Facebook.

See a map of the store below:

