Have you seen Paolo? Baby goat vanishes from Parramore feed store

ORLANDO, Fla. — A feed store in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood said Sunday that a baby goat has vanished from its property.

Palmer’s Feed & Seed posted on Facebook to say that Paolo has been missing since Sunday.

The feed store is at South Westmoreland Drive and West Church Street.

The store said that Paolo’s brother, Franz, has been devastated since his disappearance.

Read: Gator bites man in Lake County

Paolo is a predominantly brown goat with a black line down his back.

He has tufts of white on his tail and head and wattles on his throat.

Read: FDA approves Wegovy to reduce heart attack and stroke risk

The store said Paolo is very vocal, and it asks that if anyone in the area hears a baby goat yelling or bleating to please contact the store.

“We just want him home and safe ASAP,” the store said on Facebook.

Read: Flagler County deputies arrest wanted Mexican man with multiple fake ID, sheriff says

See a map of the store below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group