POINCIANA, Fla. — Christina Webber got the phone all no parent wants to receive.

“It was about 8 o’clock, or 8:30. His father called saying that Nelson was gone,” said Webber whose 24-year-old son was killed in a crash. “I really didn’t get any sleep last night, I stayed awake thinking about a lot of things.”

The crash happened at the corner of Monterey Road and Koa Street, in Poinciana.

Channel 9 obtained a surveillance video showing the moment of impact.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was driving south on Monterey Road and failed to stop at the corner of Koa Street. That’s when the driver hit Nelson Webber’s motorcycle.

The impact was so strong that the 24-year-old ended up hitting a third vehicle on the other side of the road.

“I just keep getting like the waves of emotions,” said Gabriela Arroyo, Nelson’s girlfriend who is 7-months pregnant with the couple’s first baby. “I’m really just trying to kind of compose myself and keep calm for the baby’s sake, just to not have anything happen to her. He really was my person.”

In the messages exchanged with longtime friends just two weeks ago, Nelson described how happy he was about being a father.

“I get emotional thinking about it,” he writes. “He was just really excited for that first moment, to when we would bring the baby home together,” said Arroyo.

‘He was my person’: only channel 9 spoke with the family of motorcyclist killed in poinciana crash (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)

FHP says the vehicle is similar to the picture above, possibly a Mystic Green Metallic 2008 to 2010 Honda Accord.

It should be missing its front bumper. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there have been 18 fatal crashes across Osceola County in 2024 so far. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS .

The Webber family created a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral service and memorial in honor of Nelson Webber.

