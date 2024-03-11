Flagler County deputies arrest wanted Mexican man with multiple fake ID, sheriff says

BUNNELL, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they have arrested a fugitive “illegal immigrant” with multiple warrants.

Flagler County deputies said the man had been previously deported from the U.S. multiple times.

Deputies said the arrest came after pulling over a gray van on I-95 near Palm Coast Parkway after it was flagged as being stolen out of South Carolina.

The driver presented a Mexican ID card with the name Angel Sanchez-Hernandez, which was later determined to be fake, deputies said.

Deputies said they used facial recognition technology from the U.S. Border Patrol that identified German Altamirano-Hernandez and Eligio Hernandez-Sanchez.

The U.S. Marshal Service told Flagler deputies the image was of Altamirano-Hernandez and that they also had issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Flagler deputies said their rapid ID technology identified him as Hernandez-Sanchez and a fugitive from Lee County, Florida, since 2002.

Investigators said a bag in the trunk contained multiple fake IDs with various names and dates of birth.

Deputies said he was arrested for the outstanding warrants, which include driving while his license was suspended from Lee County, and Illegal Entry into the United States.

“This illegal immigrant was driving around with a bag full of fake IDs, was wanted under multiple names and had entered the country illegally but this time, he made the wrong decision to enter Flagler County,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

