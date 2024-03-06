‘They could face deportation’: Human smuggling case off Brevard coast under federal investigation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars and facing federal charges after being accused of running a human smuggling operation out of Brevard County.

Video released by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment when officers entered a vessel off the coast of Brevard County.

Documents obtained by eyewitness news show Florida Wildlife Commission was conducting inspections along the Indian River waterway on Thursday, February 29th. 25 people – 12 men, 5 children, and 8 women, including one who was pregnant – were found hiding on the boat.

Documents show one of the women was a U.S. citizen, while the other passengers were from Haiti.

Read: Report: Merritt Island man caught with boat full of undocumented migrants off Brevard County coast

The incident happened days before the Haitian Government declared state of emergency and enacted a nighttime curfew following major jailbreaks that ended with at least 4,000 inmates escaped.

“People are trying to find new ways of not being discovered when entering the U.S. through the coastal border, instead of the land borders,” said Amin Yacoub, Immigration Attorney with Bogin, Munns & Munns Law Firm.

“Anyone who tried to enter the U.S. at any time or place other than as designated by an immigration officer is committing a federal crime; they could face deportation.”

Read: Madeline Soto: Story Jennifer Soto gave law enforcement doesn’t line up with what investigators know

A man identified as Michel Andrew Milano, from Rockledge was arrested and charged with bringing aliens into the United States. Investigators say he was the pilot of the boat and was armed.

Milano has been charged with bringing undocumented immigrants into the United States.

If found guilty, he could face a fine and up to 10 years in prison.

Read: ‘They can give somebody a life’: Transplant recipients, donors push for donor job protection

The 24 people found on the boat were turned over to another law enforcement agency, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

It is not clear at this time if they will in fact face deportation or if they will be allowed to remain in the U.S.

The case is now under federal investigation under the Department of Homeland Security.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group