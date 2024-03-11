Gator bites man in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man is recovering after being bitten by an alligator.

The man was fishing at a Leesburg-area lake Sunday when the attack happened, Lake County Fire Rescue said.

It happened off Grand Vista Trail shortly before 4:30 p.m.

A witness reported seeing the gator attacking the man and reported bystanders trying to help him.

The man was able to get free of the animal and was rushed to the hospital.

We’re told state wildlife officials may be working to locate the alligator.

See a map of the scene below:

