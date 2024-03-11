Woman in her 20s shot to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County were investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.

Deputies said they responded around 7:40 a.m. to the area of South Goldenrod Road and Nolton Way and found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity and only said that they believe she is in her 20s.

Deputies said the suspected gunman was found and secured without incident.

Investigators have not said what caused the shooting but mentioned it was “domestic in nature.”

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

See a map of the scene below:

