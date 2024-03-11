Boy, 12, dies in Orange County house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have released more details about a deadly house fire this weekend in Pine Hills.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A 12-year-old boy died in the blaze, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Seven others, who are relatives of the victim, were displaced by the fire, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Orange County house fire The fire broke out at a home on Roger Babson Drive late Saturday. (WFTV staff)

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Roger Babson Road near Golf Club Parkway.

PREVIOUS: 1 dead, 7 displaced after Orange County house fire, officials say

Fire officials told Channel 9 that the child likely became trapped in the home, possibly inside of a closet.

They said the boy and his family recently moved to the Orlando area and had only lived in the house for about two months.

Orange County house fire The fire broke out at a home on Roger Babson Drive late Saturday. (WFTV staff)

Sheriff’s investigators have not yet released the name of the boy who died.

READ: Orange County firefighters respond to large fire at mobile home park

The State Fire Marshal is looking into how the fire started.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group