1 dead, 7 displaced after Orange County house fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has died, and seven people were displaced after a house fire broke out Sunday, the Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Fire officials said the Red Cross is assisting the four adults and three children affected by the fire in Pine Hills.

OCFR said fire crews arrived at the house on Roger Babson Road and discovered the fire was 50% involved.

Residents told firefighters a person was still inside.

Crews worked to battle the fire and search for the person who was found dead.

The State Fire Marshal was notified of the fire, and they will investigate the cause of the fire.

Deceased victim was in addition to the 7 others displaced by the fire. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 10, 2024

