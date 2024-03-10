Cooler air returns Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers are exiting the area early this morning as a front pushes south.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said after yesterday’s record-breaking temperatures, it will be noticeably cooler and drier, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This is much closer to seasonal temperatures.

Tonight will be a nice, refreshing change.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s and low 50s.

