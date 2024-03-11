Crews to begin new seawall construction along A1A in Flagler County

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Work will begin this week on a buried seawall project on Central Florida’s coast.

The Florida Department of Transportation says this is one of two seawalls being built along A1A in Flagler and Volusia counties.

The work will take place around South Central Avenue in Flagler Beach.

Read: Flagler Beach police search for people who damaged dunes

Drivers should prepare for lane closures, but two-way traffic should still be able to continue.

Crews will also remove the rocks placed along the dunes after the 2022 hurricane season.

Watch: Erosion unearths remnants of 2nd shipwreck on Volusia County coast

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group