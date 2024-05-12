Universal Orlando reveals collection of new experiences debuting this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resorts shares new details about new attractions that will debut this summer.

The theme park said, DreamWorks Land will have its official grand opening on June 14.

The new land is inspired by characters from DreamWorks Animations, including Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.

The new area will feature interactive play areas, character meet-and-greets, and an all-new indoor live show experience.

Parkgoers will also be able to explore Shrek’s Swamp, Trollercoaster and interact with Po in the Panda Village.

The theme park said that on June 14, it will release a new nighttime lagoon show and a new castle projection at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

On July 3, visitors will be able to enjoy Universal’s largest daytime parade, the Universal Mega Movie Parade.

