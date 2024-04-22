Universal Orlando offers Florida residents a summer deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has introduced a special offer for Florida residents seeking an exciting summer experience.

Florida residents can take advantage of the exclusive “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park 2-Day” offer, which gives them four days of access to Universal Studios and Universal Island of Adventure.

Officials said the ticket offers visitors plenty of time to enjoy what the parks have to offer.

Read: Universal Resort offers first look at 2 new hotels set to open in 2025

Visitors can also use this offer to explore the all-new DreamWorks Land – a themed environment opening this summer inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s characters from Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.

Visitors will also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

Read: Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025

The offer is not available to purchase at the front of the gate of the parks.

People who buy the BOGO tickets have to use it by Dec. 18, 2024.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Universal teases what ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ fans could find inside Epic Universe

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Universal Resort offers first look at 2 new hotels set to open in 2025 Universal Orlando Resort revealed details Thursday about two new hotels set to open next year. (Universal Orlando Resort)

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group