Universal Resort offers first look at 2 new hotels set to open in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort revealed details Thursday about two new hotels set to open next year.

The cosmic-themed Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort are expected to open in January and February of 2025 respectively.

The hotels will add a combined 1,500 guest rooms to Universal’s hotel portfolio.

Universal Stella Nova Resort is designed to “reflect the infinite vastness of the universe” and “put guests at ease.”

The Terra Luna Resort is meant to represent “another world” within Universal Orlando, offering guests a look at planets “that have yet to be discovered.”

Both hotels feature guest rooms with “spaceship-styled” windows and a wide range of amenities.

The new resorts are also located right next to Universal’s Epic Universe, set to open later in 2025.

Guests can start booking reservations and vacation packages now. Click here for more information.

