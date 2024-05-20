Scratch your way to EEASY MONEY this summer with Florida Lottery’s newest scratch-off games

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is adding four new games to its inventory of exciting scratch-off games, giving players the more chances to become a millionaire.

The games range in price from $1 to $5 and offer more than $157 million in total cash prizes.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

Start summer off right and win $5,000 instantly in Florida Lottery’s newest $1 game, $100 LOADED, which offers $8.5 million in total cash prizes.

With more than 3.3 million winning tickets, don’t break a sweat this summer and win some EASY MONEY in lotto’s most recent $2 game. EASY MONEY offers more than $20.5 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes worth $50,000. Players can win up to 10 times on a single ticket.

Based on the card game UNO, this new $3 scratch-off game offers more than $48.9 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $150,000 and with more than 5.8 million winning tickets, players can win on all eight lines.

Strike it rich this summer with Florida Lottery’s $5 MILLIONAIRE MAKER scratch-off game with six top prizes of $1 million. This $5 game offers more than 5.7 million winning tickets and offering more than $79.3 million in total cash prizes. Players can win up to 14 times on each ticket.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.95 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund and is responsible for contributing more than $46 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $94.2 billion in prizes and made more than 4,000 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

