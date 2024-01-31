SeaWorld Entertainment changes name, stock ticker

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is getting a new name starting in February.

The Orlando-based marine-themed park operator will formally be known as United Parks & Resorts Inc., effective Feb. 12, said a release. In addition, the company’s New York Stock Exchange ticker will change from SEAS to PRKS on Feb. 13.

The new name “unites” the theme park’s 13 global properties, which includes a majority of U.S. parks (12 parks in total) and a new park in Abu Dhabi that opened last year.

Photos: Most popular dogs by state

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Universal Orlando shares first look at Epic Universe, new theme park opening in 2025 Universal Orlando Resort shared new details Tuesday about a brand new theme park set to open in 2025. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group