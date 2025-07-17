Troopers arresting more ‘super speeders’ under new Florida law

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has arrested more drivers who they call “super speeders.”

Troopers say they clocked one driver on Interstate 4 going 113 mph in a 60 mph zone. That driver, Miguel Pena, was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail. He is charged with exceeding the speed limit over 50 mph.

Florida Highway Patrol later posted a photo on social media of a “super speeder” arrest they made on Tuesday.

The driver was arrested on accusations of going 116 mph in a 65 mph zone on State Road 528.

Under Florida’s new “super speeder” law, drivers going over the speed limit by 50 mph or more, or drive 100 mph or more, could face up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

If it happens again within a year, drivers could spend up to three months in jail with a $1,000 fine and potentially get their license suspended.

