Annual Stand Up for Veterans event in Orlando offers free support services

ORLANDO, Fla. — CareerSource Central Florida will host its annual Stand Up for Veterans Resource Event next week in Orlando, connecting veterans with free support services and resources.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christian Service Center for the Homeless, located at 808 W. Central Blvd.

Organizers said the event is designed to help veterans who may be unaware of available services or have difficulty navigating support systems.

Attendees will have access to free on-site resources including:

Medical assistance

Housing referrals

VA benefits guidance

Employment and education resources

Social services

Food and toiletries

Participating organizations include IDignity, Dress for Success, Homeless Services Network of Central Florida, the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Orange County Veterans Services Office.

CareerSource Central Florida said veterans and their spouses receive priority access to employment, training and placement services through programs funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Veterans in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and Sumter counties looking for career assistance or help transitioning into civilian life can request appointments with CareerSource career consultants.

Additional information and registration details are available at CareerSource Central Florida.

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