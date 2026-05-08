Florida Virtual School’s Kindergarten Round Up sessions start May 15

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Virtual School is inviting parents of rising kindergartners to attend upcoming virtual information sessions ahead of enrollment for the 2026-27 school year.

The online “Kindergarten Round Up” sessions will introduce families to the kindergarten experience through Florida Virtual School Full Time Public Schools.

The virtual sessions are scheduled for:

Friday, May 15, at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19, at 6 p.m.

According to FLVS, the sessions will cover:

Daily schedules and instruction expectations

Family involvement

Student readiness

Social interaction opportunities

Technology requirements

School leaders said the program includes live lessons, field trips and in-person meetups designed to help students stay socially engaged while learning online.

“Our elementary school is designed to support the academic and social growth of our students,” Florida Virtual Elementary School Principal Ryan Foster said in a statement.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll in public school kindergarten programs in Florida.

Open enrollment for the 2026-27 FLVS Full Time school year begins June 1.

Families interested in attending must register in advance.

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