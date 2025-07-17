Facebook Marketplace sale ends in armed robbery, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a man was arrested after stealing some fake Rolex watches.

The arrest report says Javarious Ward, 20, arranged to buy the watches from a couple selling them on Facebook Marketplace.

The report says Ward pulled a gun on the sellers and snatched the cloned watches worth around $1,200.

He is charged with robbery and carrying a concealed firearm.

