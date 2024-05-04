LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — May the foodie guide be with you; Walt Disney World released a Star Wars food guide.

When Star Wars debuted, it forever impacted the cinema and pop culture. As a result, May 4 every year has become “May the 4th,” an unofficial celebration of all things Star Wars.

Most of the galactic goodies will be available throughout the month.

Visitors can enjoy out-of-this-world treats around the parks while celebrating May the 4th.

Walt Disney World Resort

Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket, the park said there will be a limit two per person and per transaction

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café: Jettison Juice

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo: Mossberry Biscuit

Dockside Diner: Princess of Alderaan Shake

Milk Stand: Polystarch Puffbread

Rosie’s All-American Cafe: Mustafarian Puff

Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Tune-In Lounge, and The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge: Cosmic Rum Punch

Anaheim Produce, Grand Avenue, Market, and Churro Cart: Lightsaber Churro with chocolate sauce

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available May 1 through 6): Stormtrooper Petit Cake

The Ganachery (Available May 1 through 31)

Death Star Ganache Square

Rebellion Ganache Square

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Disney food guide to celebrate Star Wars on May the 4th Princess of Alderaan Shake: Salted caramel shake topped with whipped cream, edible glitter, and mini cinnamon rolls (Walt Disney World Resort )

