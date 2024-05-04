Disney food guide to celebrate Star Wars on May the 4th

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — May the foodie guide be with you; Walt Disney World released a Star Wars food guide.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
When Star Wars debuted, it forever impacted the cinema and pop culture. As a result, May 4 every year has become “May the 4th,” an unofficial celebration of all things Star Wars.
Most of the galactic goodies will be available throughout the month.
Visitors can enjoy out-of-this-world treats around the parks while celebrating May the 4th.
Walt Disney World Resort
Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket, the park said there will be a limit two per person and per transaction
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café: Jettison Juice
Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo: Mossberry Biscuit
Dockside Diner: Princess of Alderaan Shake
Milk Stand: Polystarch Puffbread
Rosie’s All-American Cafe: Mustafarian Puff
Oasis Canteen, Sunshine Day Bar, Tune-In Lounge, and The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge: Cosmic Rum Punch
Anaheim Produce, Grand Avenue, Market, and Churro Cart: Lightsaber Churro with chocolate sauce
Disney Springs
Amorette’s Patisserie (Available May 1 through 6): Stormtrooper Petit Cake
The Ganachery (Available May 1 through 31)
- Death Star Ganache Square
- Rebellion Ganache Square
Click here to read the other food items in the other parks.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group