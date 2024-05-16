Downtown nightlife operators sound off on new parking measure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

“We normally get about 1,100 people on a Saturday night,” said event promoter Ricky Padilla. “But last weekend, we could tell pretty quickly something was off. Door revenue was off. Bar sales were off. We only had 600 or 700 people come through.”

Padilla runs a club night called Sabado Gigante at Celine on Magnolia Avenue every weekend. He’s also vested in Artisan’s Table on Church Street and has been watching changes to the downtown scene.

He said he thinks the new weekend parking garage measure enacted by the city of Orlando and Orlando Police Department on May 10 — the one cutting off entry access to parking garages in the downtown core at 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — is a disaster.

