National Barbecue Day: 4 Rivers offering $5 sandwiches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is National Barbecue Day, and 4 Rivers Smokehouse is offering diners a special deal to celebrate.

The restaurant is offering $5 pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches.

Customers are limited to one sandwich per person.

The deal is good for both dine-in and takeout, the restaurant said.

The smokehouse has seven locations in Central Florida -- Orlando (UCF and SoDo), Winter Park, Winter Garden, Kissimmee, Longwood and Daytona Beach.

