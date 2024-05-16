National Barbecue Day: 4 Rivers offering $5 sandwiches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is National Barbecue Day, and 4 Rivers Smokehouse is offering diners a special deal to celebrate.

The restaurant is offering $5 pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches.

Customers are limited to one sandwich per person.

The deal is good for both dine-in and takeout, the restaurant said.

The smokehouse has seven locations in Central Florida -- Orlando (UCF and SoDo), Winter Park, Winter Garden, Kissimmee, Longwood and Daytona Beach.

Today is the day! Join us for National BBQ Day at 4 Rivers. We will be offering $5 pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches (one per person) on May 16th only.



