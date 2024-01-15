Looking back at the OIA ageless traveler from the 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 found some archival footage from 1985 of the sculpture “The Sleeping Man”.

Artist Duane Hanson unveiled The sculpture at the Orlando International Airport in October 1985.

According to the airport, during the unveiling in 1985, the model who posed for the piece was in attendance and sitting next to the sculpture. When the model stood up and walked away, it caused a stir among staff and visitors.

The sleeping man was originally installed near a bar in the main terminal with no covering and just a velvet rope around it.

Over the years, the sculpture required several refurbishments by Hanson and his stylist due to the interactions of passengers from around the world.

Passengers would also throw coins at the sleeping man for good luck.

The airport said that the interactions were appreciated but “The Traveler” was eventually encased in acrylic in its current location.

