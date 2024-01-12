Central Florida is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these events

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday would have been the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 95th birthday.

Central Florida is celebrating his life and honoring his legacy through dozens of local events.

Read more below:

Brevard County

Saturday, Jan. 13

MLK Parade and Festival

The parade will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wild Ocean Building on 688 S. Park Ave. and South Street. Other festivities will be at the Gibson Youth Center on 835 Sycamore St. in Titusville from noon until 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Monday, Jan. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The celebration will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joseph N. Davis Community Center in Melbourne. Admission is free.

Read: 5 things you didn’t know about Martin Luther King Jr.

Lake County

Monday, Jan. 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

The parade will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waterfront Park on 100 3rd St. in Clermont.

Marion County

Monday, January 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration March

The march will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and begin at the Historic Downtown in Ocala, leading to Webb Field. The Dr. MLK Jr. Day in the Park will continue until 2 p.m. at the Webb Field on 1510 NW Fourth St. Click here to get tickets.

Orange County

Saturday, Jan. 13

Orlando Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

The Southwest Orlando Jaycee’s will host the 40th annual parade in downtown Orlando at 9 a.m. Jasmine Burney-Clark, the founder of the nonprofit Equal Ground Education Fund and Action Fund, will kick off the parade. This year’s theme is “It Starts With Me: Shifting the Culture Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.”

Eatonville 2024 MLK Parade Celebration

The Historic Town of Eatonville will host the parade celebration starting on East Kennedy Boulevard at 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15

City of Orlando MLK Day of Service

It will be in collaboration with the U.S. Hunger and the Orange County MLK Initiative. The mission is to package 1 million healthy meals and honor the life and legacy. The day of service will be at the Orange County Convention Center. Click here to register to volunteer.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Parade & Celebration

The City of Ocoee will host the parade beginning at 10 a.m. at Citrus Elementary School on North Clarke Road. It will end at the parking lot of the West Oaks Mall. There will be a post-parade celebration at the West Oaks Mall food court at 11 a.m., including a presentation of the colors, a choir performance and a sixth grader will read her award-winning essay.

Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy Prayer Breakfast

Civic leaders, the faith community and Central Florida residents will gather for a tribute to Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. The breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m.

City of Apopka Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

This year’s parade theme is “Remembering the Dreamer.” The parade will start at 2 p.m. at 519 South Central Ave. and end at the John H. Bridges Community Center.

Friday, Jan. 19

Orlando Magic host MLK Night & Classic Night

The Magic will honor the civil rights leader as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Kia Center at 7 p.m.

Read: The Black community of West Winter Park feels a new housing project is pricing them out

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 King at the age of 6. (Handout)

Osceola County

Saturday, Jan. 13

City of Kissimmee’s Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration

Celebrate diversity and community at Kissimmee Lakefront Park. The festival will feature live performances from Gospel and R&B artists, food trucks and craft vendors. The event will be from noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15

St. Cloud Annual MLK Day of Service

The City of St. Cloud will host its annual MLK Day of Service on Monday. Volunteers will meet at Hopkins Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the city will provide lunch for the volunteers.

Seminole County

Monday, Jan. 15

Sanford’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival in the Park

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Crooms Academy of Information Technology High School on 2200 Historic Goldsboro Blvd. The festival will be on Seminole Boulevard, near the Civic Center from noon to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, activities and music, including a talent show. Click here for more details.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Interfaith Service

The event will be at the New Life Word Center in Sanford at 3 p.m. The Speaker for the occasion is Pastor Robert T. Bradley, Sr. of Bread of Life Christian Church.

Volusia County

Monday, January 15

Annual MLK Unity March

The community will meet outside the DeLand Museum of Art at 10 a.m. and pass through downtown DeLand. The parade will arrive at Earl Brown Park by 11:45 a.m. Admission is free.

Annual MLK Festival

Families can enjoy live performances, local business booths, food trucks and a basketball tournament at Earl Brown Park in DeLand. The event will be from noon until 3 p.m. Admission is free.

MLK Prayer Breakfast

The breakfast will be at 8 a.m. at the Cherry Cultural & Education Center in Daytona Beach. A $2 donation is requested at the door.

See the photos from last year’s Orlando parade:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Orlando community joins local organizations for Martin Luther King Jr. parade 2023 marks the 39th year that the parade has taken place. (WFTV/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group