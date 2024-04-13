Packing District’s $20M improvements finally completed. How they’ll lead to more development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando leaders on April 12 celebrated the completion of a $20 million infrastructure project in the Packing District that will lead to future development in the 202-acre mixed-use district.

Work on the project involving improvements to Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail — part of a city initiative dubbed Complete Streets that aims to make streets more hospitable to all users — started in 2020. It included:

Work on Princeton Street from John Young Parkway to Orange Blossom Trail included a four-lane divided roadway with a raised median, opening six-foot-wide sidewalks, 10-foot-wide bicycle lanes, a new roundabout near the Packing District YMCA and more on-street parking.

On Orange Blossom Trail, from south of Industrial Way to north of Cannery Way, the road was made into a four-lane divided roadway with on-street parking, with the addition of sidewalks and bike lanes.

