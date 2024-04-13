Help name the Central Florida Zoo’s new beer

SANFORD, Fla. — Through a partnership with local Sanford brewery Wop’s Hops, the Central Florida Zoo will be giving samples of an all-new unnamed brew at Brews Around the Zoo.

Starting Saturday, April 13 between 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. guests will be the first to taste the new beer and will get to vote on its new name.

During Brews Around the Zoo, attendees can sample more than 30 craft beers as well as wine and seltzer selections while strolling through the Zoo.

The event, presented by Wayne Densch, Inc., is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Zoo as proceeds will benefit endangered species.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $99 for early admission. The Early Access Ticket includes access to the Brews Around the Zoo Tasting Trail AND an exclusive Brews Light Up Mug.

The Zoo will be closed during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for event set up.

The event is only open to those 21+ and guests must show a valid ID upon arrival.

