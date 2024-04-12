‘I miss her so much’: Madeline Soto’s biological father speaks out about death, disappearance

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time, the biological father of Madeline Soto is speaking about her life.

“I love what I had of her, but we’re supposed to have so much more,” Tyler Wallace said.

“Maddie was just the most important person to my wife and I,” he said.

Channel 9 has followed the story since Madeline was first reported missing in late February.

She did not show up to class at Hunter’s Creek Middle School.

The day after only Channel 9 spoke with Madeline’s mother and her boyfriend, Stephan Sterns.

He is now in jail on sexual battery charges. No one has been charged in Madeline Soto’s death.

Wallace had last spoken to his daughter on her birthday. He had no idea it would be the last time.

The next morning, he got in his car and drove from Texas to Florida.

But shortly after he got to Florida, Madeline Soto’s body was found in a rural area of St. Cloud in March.

Wallace said he and his daughter did not see each other often, but they communicated through social media.

“She meant everything to us,” he said. “I was just waiting to see her more.”

After hearing what Jennifer Soto said to Channel 9 and the police, he wants to hear the truth and feels that something is not adding up.

