Orlando’s Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. acquires shuttered Deadwords Brewing Company

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. announced Tuesday that it had acquired Deadwords Brewing Company, which closed last month.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., which opened in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village in 2018, has acquired Deadwords Brewing Company, which opened in the Callahan neighborhood in December 2021 and closed April 27.

“This strategic move allows us to expand our portfolio and reach while staying true to our core values,” Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. founder Glenn Closson said Tuesday in a news release. “We are committed to preserving the spirit of Deadwords Brewing Company and upholding the values and traditions (it) established while bringing our innovations to the table.”

Closson told Channel 9 on Friday that it fans won’t have to wait long before beer is once again being brewed at the briefly shuttered brewery.

“We acquired the equipment and the space and should be brewing in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “We will also be operating the taproom and kitchen.”

Closson said that although he hopes to keep the Deadwords brand and its beers alive, the space will be operated as Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.

Fear not: The original location -- which sits fewer than three miles away from the newly acquired brewery -- isn’t going anywhere.

“We will be operating both of them,” he said. “We have a new concept that we are working on to differentiate the new location, but (we are still) working through it and should announce (it) next week.”

In other local brewery news, Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. announced last week that it will be closing its Lake Eola Park location Thursday as part of its “reorganization plan.” Click here to read more about that.

That brewery’s original downtown DeLand taproom remains open.

See a map of Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. below:

See a map of the old Deadwords Brewing Company below:

