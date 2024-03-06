‘The final chapter’: Orlando brewery announces upcoming closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deadwords Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it will permanently close its doors next month.

The brewpub on Orange Blossom Trail near West Central Boulevard said it will close April 27.

David Satterfield, a former top attorney at Darden Restaurants, and Luke Pridgeon opened the brewery near Parramore in December 2021.

It is best known for its impressive theming and unique styles of craft beer.

“The decision to close follows several months of negotiations with the brewery’s landlord and the inability to reach a feasible arrangement to enable the brewery’s continued operation at its current location,” the brewery said in a news release. “From the outset, Deadwords Brewing embarked on its journey amid the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic, facing immense challenges including massive delays, cost overruns and the slow implementation of the Parramore Main Street development program.”

The brewery said it is proud of having served thousands of barrels of beer to thousands of patrons in the more than two years since it opened.

“The heart of Deadwords Brewing has always been its people,” the brewery said. “Our incredible staff -- passionate about their craft and service -- have been the backbone of our operations. We have also been fortunate to be supported by a group of wonderful investors who believed in the vision of Deadwords Brewing, even in the face of adversity.”

The brewery expressed its “deepest gratitude to the Orlando community for its unwavering support and warm welcome.”

“While short-lived, the success of Deadwords Brewing is as much a testament to the spirit and passion of our guests as it is to the quality of our beer and the dedication of our team,” the release said. “Your support has been the light during the most challenging times, and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

The brewery said it will liquidate its merchandise, so it will soon give an update on sale dates.

“We reiterate our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been a part of our journey,” the brewery said. “Your support, enthusiasm and love for Deadwords Brewing have made all the difference.”

