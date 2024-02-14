Local

These 19 Florida restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Michelin Guide adds 19 Florida restaurants The Michelin Guide announced Wednesday that it has added 19 Florida restaurants to its selection, including four in Orlando and one in Winter Park. (The Michelin Guide)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Michelin Guide announced Wednesday that it has added 19 Florida restaurants to its selection, including four in Orlando and one in Winter Park.

The Michelin Guide will hold a ceremony April 18 in Tampa, where it will reveal which restaurants have been awarded Michelin Stars or Bib Gourmands.

The Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand rating “recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”

See a full list of the new additions below:

Supernatural (The Michelin Guide)

Miami

EntreNos (Contemporary)

Tam Tam (Vietnamese)

Pez (Mexican)

Kaori (Asian)

Maty’s (Peruvian)

Ossobuco (Contemporary)

Ogawa (Japanese)

Shingo (Japanese)


Orlando

Zaru (Japanese)

Sushi Saint (Japanese)

Natsu (Japanese)

Camille (Vietnamese)


Tampa

Supernatural Food & Wine (American)

Predalina (Mediterranean)

Streetlight Taco (Mexican)

The Pearl (American)

Ebbe (Contemporary)

Kōsen (Japanese)


Winter Park

Chuan Fu (Chinese)


Click here to read more about the additions.

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

