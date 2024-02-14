These 19 Florida restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Michelin Guide announced Wednesday that it has added 19 Florida restaurants to its selection, including four in Orlando and one in Winter Park.
The Michelin Guide will hold a ceremony April 18 in Tampa, where it will reveal which restaurants have been awarded Michelin Stars or Bib Gourmands.
The Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand rating “recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”
See a full list of the new additions below:
Miami
Orlando
Tampa
• Supernatural Food & Wine (American)
Winter Park
