Want to buy everything in a Red Lobster? Here’s how

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Red Lobster restaurant contents are up for grabs less than 24 hours after dozens of locations suddenly closed across the nation.

New York-based TageX Brands announced it is holding the “largest restaurant equipment auction event ever” related to the closure of more than 50 locations of the Orlando-based seafood restaurant company. The auction started May 13 at 3 p.m. — which coincides with reports of the closures of many Central Florida restaurants and nationwide — and will continue through May 16, with auction closing times starting at 8 a.m.

Read: Red Lobster is closing more restaurants; is yours on the updated list?

Each restaurant’s contents are being sold in its entirety, and removal of contents is scheduled for May 17.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group