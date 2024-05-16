Volusia County deputy resigns over investigation into sexual act, Sheriff Chitwood says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has resigned following allegations that while off-duty he “attempted to engage in a sexual act with a female,” according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Chitwood took to Facebook on Wednesday, to report on “disappointing news regarding a now-former Volusia sheriff’s deputy.”

According to the post, Chitwood said that on Monday he was notified that in an early-morning incident near Ridgewood Avenue in the city of Daytona Beach, Stephen Corbin, “attempted to engage in a sexual act with a female.” Chitwood did not provide any other details regarding the allegations.

He did state that while the deputy was off-duty and in plain clothes, it was reported he was operating an agency vehicle at the time of the incident.

“To say I’m disappointed in his behavior is an understatement. His actions not only discredit his own name, but tarnish the Sheriff’s Office badge and the reputation of our entire organization,” Chitwood said. “Like any profession, ours hires from the human race. We don’t have the technology to detect each person’s character flaws, assess their integrity or predict all their future conduct.”

The DBPD had initiated a criminal investigation but has not filed charges at this time. Channel 9 News has reached out to DBPD for more information regarding the allegations, but has not heard back.

Chitwood said that after learning of the allegations, e immediately began the process of terminating Corbin’s employment. Rather than face termination, Corbin tendered his resignation the same day, Chitwood added.

“We do have a responsibility to act decisively when someone’s character falls short of the public’s expectations. This person will not be a deputy sheriff in our community, and his badge will be melted down so it won’t represent this agency in the future,” Chitwood said. “Again, the Sheriff’s Office will cooperate fully with the investigation of this matter, and I will defer to DBPD on releasing the details of the case when the investigation allows.”

Corbin has been a deputy since May 2015.

