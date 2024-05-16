Harold Mills resigns from UCF Board of Trustees, university says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Harold Mills, the former vice chair of the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees, resigned earlier this week, a spokesperson told Channel 9.

The UCF spokesperson said the Board will start holding elections for a Vice Chair to replace Mills, and this process is “pursuant to its bylaws.”

Mills was arrested on May 9 because of his involvement with a prostitution sting in Seminole County.

He is also connected to other Central Florida organizations through his philanthropy work.

One of the organizations, Lift Orlando, was aware of the allegations against Mills and said they addressed them with its board.

