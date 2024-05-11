UCF Board of Trustees member, Sheriff’s Office employee bond out after sex sting arrest

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies arrested four people at local parks, including Harold Mills, a member of the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees.

Mills is accused of meeting up with an undercover deputy for inappropriate activity on Thursday.

Deputies also arrested a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office employee, Leroy Green.

The undercover operation happened at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs and Liberty Park in Lake Mary.

Deputies said the complaints led them to set up at the park, and users of an app were lured out to the park.

The app is geared toward men trying to meet up.

Undercover deputies said Jairo Areis, Leroy Green, Harold Mills and Eric Tuttle connected with them intending to commit a sex act.

Reports showed Green worked for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested in a Youth Services shirt.

Mills’s attorney, Mark Nejame, told Channel 9 they will address the matter in court.

Mills is also a Board of Trustees member for Rollins College, is on the Board of Directors for the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, A chair on the Board for Florida Blue and .

Channel 9 has reached out to organizations linked to Mills, and some have provided the following statements:

Florida Blue:

We’re aware of the situation, but unable to provide a comment at this time.

Orlando Economic Partnership:

No comment on his arrest, but they are aware and he remains the Vice Chair of the Board.

LIFT Orlando:

“Lift Orlando is aware of the serious allegations made against Harold Mills, and we’re addressing them promptly with our board. We will provide updates as more information becomes available to us.” - Eddy Moratin, President of Lift Orlando

