Brandon man accused of traveling to Seminole County for sex with a minor

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Brandon man was arrested in Seminole County Monday after deputies say he traveled to meet who he thought was a teen girl for sex.

According to the sheriff’s office, between May 2 and May 6, 27-year-old Andrew Curtis was actually communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social media app.

Deputies say Curtis communicated with the undercover officer through texting and instant messages and acknowledged the minor’s age before going on to describe in graphic detail what he planned to do with her.

According to the sheriff’s office, even after he was reminded about the minor’s age multiple times, he went on to say, “I have never been with a 14-year-old. I want to try.”

On Monday, deputies say Curtis agreed to meet the teen at a predetermined location in Lake Mary for “sexual activity.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Curtis arrived at the agreed-upon location just before 9:30 p.m. in a blue 2006 Honda that was later linked to his address.

Detectives watched as Curtis backed into a parking spot before they converged on the car and took him into custody.

Curtis was booked into the Seminole County jail on charges of obscene communication for traveling to meet a child after using a computer to lure them and obscene communication to solicit a minor. He remains in jail on a total of $70,000 bond.

