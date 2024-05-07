Palm Bay police ask for help finding 78-year-old man with dementia last seen on home security video

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 78-year-old man.

Police say Angel Luis Martinez suffers from the early stages of dementia and is also hard of hearing.

According to the police department, Martinez was last seen on video footage from a home in the 1500 block of Raymore St. NW on Saturday, May 4th, at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Police say Martinez doesn’t appear to be in any distress in the video but does seem confused as he’s walking slowly and pausing to look around the area.

No other people were seen around Martinez, and he wasn’t using his wheelchair or walker, according to police.

Martinez was last seen wearing a white shirt, Christmas pajama pants, and no shoes.

Police are asking members of the community with homes or businesses in the area where Martinez was captured on video to review their own ring cameras and other security footage for sightings of him or anything else that might help them find him.

See a map below:

The search area specifically includes a radius from Raymore St. NW along Emerson Drive between St. Johns Heritage Parkway to the west and Lamplighter Dr. NW to the east.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Martinez on their security footage, or otherwise remembers seeing him, to contact the Palm Bay Police Department’s Investigations Division at (321) 952-3463.

Immediate sightings of Martinez should be reported by calling 911.

