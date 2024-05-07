Deputies investigate possible threat at Oak Ridge High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Students were kept out of Oak Ridge High School on Tuesday morning over a possible threat to the school, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded after the school received a concerning email that contained a possible threat.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said “Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are clearing the campus before students are let in.”

The exact nature of the threat was not revealed by deputies.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

