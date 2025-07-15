Orange County deputies ramp up surveillance at ‘hazardous’ intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are increasing their surveillance at the intersection of John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road, recognized as one of the most hazardous in the county.

Deputies carried out more than 20 traffic stops for speeding at this intersection yesterday, emphasizing the area’s traffic safety issues.

The heightened law enforcement presence addresses the numerous traffic violations at this busy intersection.

Deputies have alerted drivers that ongoing monitoring will be in place to enforce traffic law compliance.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group