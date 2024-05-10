Ex-Volusia County teacher who had sexual relationships with multiple students sentenced to 21 years

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A former Volusia County teacher and coach convicted of having multiple sexual relationships with students has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Arin Hankerd will also be on sex offender probation for an additional 30 years.

Hankerd apologized to his victims.

One of the victims, who is now 22, said Hankerd preyed on her and took advantage of the situation.

Hankerd was in tears as he read a written statement and told his victims he deeply regretted the pain he caused those families.

Read: Ex-Volusia County teacher accused of having sex with students withdraws plea

He was a teacher and football coach at Atlantic High School in 2022.

Investigators said he had a sexual relationship with a sophomore student.

Shortly after his arrest, a second student from a different school contacted police.

She said she had sex with Hankerd at his home.

Read: Former student starts Facebook support group after ex-Volusia County teacher arrested

The student was from Mainland High School, where Hankerd previously worked.

On Friday, Hankerd was revealed to have mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, and that he suffers from manic episodes.

Doctors who testified, as well as one of the victims, explained that they are now dealing with PTSD and other mental health issues because of their relationship with Hankerd.

Read: Former Volusia County teacher accused of having sex with students agrees to open plea deal

“I still had a trauma bond to him, to feel like I needed to stay silent,” the victim said. “Being so young and experiencing something like this sticks with you, whether you want it to or not.

Channel 9 asked attorneys on both sides for comments following the sentence, and neither wanted to speak.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group