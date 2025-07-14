New Tropical disturbance forms off of Florida east coast

, Fla. — Newly formed #93L is spinning off Florida’s east coast, and will trek over Florida on Tuesday and over the very warm Gulf where it may develop later this week as it moves away from us.

#Dexter is the next name in the list.

Currently, the NHC has a 30% chance of formation

For central Florida, we’ll be monitoring for any development in the new system as it moves overhead and away from us through mid/late week.

TROPICS UPDATE 7-14-25

We’re continuing to see bands of downpours mixed in with the typical afternoon storm pattern bringing high rain chances the next few days.

